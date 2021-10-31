Lynnwood celebrates Día de los Muertos

Dozens of community members gathered at Lynnwood City Hall to observe the start of the Mexican Day of the Dead with food, music and remembrance.

Day of the Dead — or Día de los Muertos — is an annual tradition with roots dating back thousands of years. The event is meant to honor the those who have died as a way of keeping them alive in the hearts of their loved ones. Hosted by the WAGRO Foundation, the event invited Latino community members and others to celebrate their heritage.

“This is the day to remember our family members who passed away and the experiences we had together and to honor them,” said event coordinator Suly Altamirano.

Typically, the event is observed by children on Nov. 1 and by adults the day after. In the days leading up to it, people will create altars with flowers and decorate them with flowers, pictures of deceased loved ones and things they enjoyed, plus food, drinks or other small items. People also dress as “catrinas” (skeletons) and write poems (often satirical) called “calaveritas literarias” (literary skulls).

Altamirano said she hopes to continue to bring the event to Lynnwood.

“We want to keep our traditions and culture alive,” she said.

–Photos by Cody Sexton