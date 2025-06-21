Lynnwood celebrates Juneteenth at annual Freedom Day festival

Another successful Lynnwood Juneteenth is in the books as hundreds of people celebrated Thursday at Cedar Valley Community School — in a day packed with good food, community and fun.

African people in Galveston Bay, Texas were still enslaved almost two years after President Abraham signed the Emancipation Proclamation. On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived to Texas and informed them of their freedom under federal law. This celebration became known as Juneteenth, or Freedom Day. Although Juneteenth has been celebrated across the nation for generations, former President Joe Biden declared it a national holiday in 2021.

The annual event was hosted by local nonprofit Project Girl Mentoring Group and was supported in part by the City of Lynnwood, Edmonds School District, Community Transit and Sno-Isle Libraries.

DanVonique Bletson-Reed, president of the Snohomish County Black Heritage Committee, emceed the event. Snohomish County Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Wil Johnson kicked off the event with a keynote speech.

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell was then joined by Councilmembers Josh Binda, George Hurst, Derica Escamilla and David Parshall to read the city’s official Juneteenth Proclamation.

Dozens of vendors and local business owners were also at the event to share their crafts with the community or connect attendees with local organizations. In addition, a health resource fair was held inside the school’s gym.

Local singer and songwriter Peyton Redwood took the stage, singing covers of popular songs and even a few of her original compositions. She was followed by the Double Dutch Divas, a local group dedicated to promoting healthy, active living through the art of double-dutch jump-roping.

Local DJ Sistah T provided music throughout the day, from throwbacks and classics to songs on the current charts.

The Edmonds Food Bank was present, allowing attendees to shop their mobile food pantry or take home food to give to others in need.

