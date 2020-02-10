Lynnwood celebrates the arts at second annual Art of Food and Wine

Wine was flowing Saturday night at the Lynnwood Convention Center as community members celebrated the Lynnwood Arts Commission’s second annual Art of Food and Wine event.

More than 500 people turned out to taste regional wines and enjoy gourmet foods from local vendors. The event also featured live music and local artists onsite showcasing their work.

The arts commission — in partnership with Lynnwood Parks & Recreation Foundation, Lynnwood Convention Center and Seattle Uncorked — expanded the event by inviting more vendors to support public art projects in the city for the 2020. Based on last year’s success and feedback, the event was moved from Friday to Saturday night so attendees didn’t have to rush home from work. With more live music, artists and food tastings than last year, the event ran an hour longer.

Attendees were offered gourmet bites from a selection of local restaurants, including Anthony’s Seafood Grill, Chef Dane Catering, Lombardi’s Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar, Navi’s Catering Kitchen, Town and Country Markets and the chefs of the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The evening also featured local wine from 20 wineries, including Aluel Cellars, Ambassador Wines of Washington, Cadence Winery, Damsel Cellars, Davenport Cellars, Den Hoed, Ellensburg Canyon Winery, Gregarious Cellars, Goose Ridge Estate Winery, Harbinger Winery, Joseph Christy Vineyards, Mercer Family Vineyards, Michael Florentino Cellars, Moon Alchemy Wine, Ott & Hunter, RJ Wines, Sagemoor Vineyards, Smoky Rose Cellars, Willamette Valley Vineyards and Zerba Cellars.

Proceeds from the event will go to the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation to fund future art projects around the city, like electrical utility box wrappings. A percentage of the sales during the evening also went to the foundation. The arts commission is also hoping to install a mural in the Interurban Trail tunnel under Alderwood Mall Parkway, said Community Programs Coordinator Fred Wong.

“It’s a fun event that supports the arts through bringing the community together,” Wong said.

