Lynnwood Chamber celebrates Best of Lynnwood winners

Nervous energy filled Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites Hotel ballroom Wednesday afternoon as winners were announced for the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Best of Lynnwood awards.
More than 80 businesses and nonprofits were nominated for awards in nearly 30 categories, ranging from automotive to education to retail to travel — in the 2024-2025 contest.
Longtime food and restaurant writer Nancy Leson joined Chamber President Frank Percival in announcing the winners.
To showcase the winners and nominees, Lynnwood Today partnered with the Lynnwood Chamber to produce the full-color Best of Lynnwood magazine. The print magazine is available for pickup at the following Lynnwood locations:
– Caffe Ladro, 6314 196th St. S.W.
– Cottage Community Bakery, 7530 Olympic View Dr., Ste. 101
– Embassy Suites Hotel, 20610 44th Ave. W.
– Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W.
– Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W.
– Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W.
– Mr. Kleen Car Wash (two locations): 19907 44th Ave. W. and 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy.
– Original Mini Barns, 6303 212th St. S.W.
– SignARama, 4210 196th St. S.W.
In addition, a digital version will be posted soon on both the Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce websites.
Here are the winners and finalists:
Auto Dealer
Winner: Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda
Finalists: Mercedes Benz of Lynnwood, Lexus of Seattle, Porsche Seattle North
Automotive Repair
Winner: Alderwood Auto Repair
Finalists: Mr. Kleen/76 Stations, Paulson Auto Repair, Elite Garage Door & Gate Repair
Beauty
Winner: Jubilee Beauty School
Finalists: DK Spa, Anthony Vincé Nail Spa
Bar/Pub/Distillery
Winner: Peace of Mind Brewing
Finalist: Temple Distilling
Caterer
Winner: Chef Dane Catering
Finalist: Crumbl
Restaurant (Casual or To Go)
Winner: Chick-fil-A Lynnwood Center
Finalists: La Loncherita Authentic Mexican Food, Voltage Espresso
Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)
Winner (tie):
Dave & Buster’s
P.F. Chang’s
Finalists: Fogo de Chão, Kuzuki Ramen & Izakaya, Baekjeong Lynnwood, Bazille
Education
Winner: Edmonds College
Finalists: Vaughn’s Teaching Farm & Kitchen, The Goddard School
Entertainment/Events
Winner: Lynnwood Event Center
Finalists: Around the Table, Bullseye Lane
Bank/Credit Union
Winner: Heritage Bank
Finalists: 1st Security Bank of WA, Gesa Credit Union
Financial & Legal Services
Winner: Legacy Signings LLC Mobile Notary
Finalists: Unity Business Advisors, Top Tax Services
Insurance Services
Winner: Country Financial
Finalist: Josh Culotti Insurance & Financial Services
Health
Winner: Sound Sports Performance & Training LLC
Finalists: Restoration Mental Health Services, Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy Lynnwood, Crossroads Modern Dentistry
Home & Garden Services
Winner: Ace Hardware
Finalists: Attractive Home, The Original Mini Barns
Hotel
Winner: Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood
Finalists: Hilton Garden Inn Lynnwood, Homewood Suites by Hilton
Nonprofit – Community
Winner: Lynnwood Food Bank
Finalists: Work Opportunities, JL Cares
Nonprofit – Health/Safety/Shelter
Winner: PAWS
Finalists: Victim Support Services, Next Step Pregnancy Services
Nonprofit – Invests in Kids
Winner: Alderwood Boys and Girls Club
Finalists: Clothes for Kids, Foundation for Edmonds School District
Pet Services
Winner: Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle
Finalists: Seaview Animal Hospital, Thrive Petcare
Real Estate Professional
Winner: BethAnn Warner Real Estate/Windermere
Finalists: Adam Cobb Real Estate, Key Choice Commercial
Retail/Shopping (Fits in a Bag)
Winner: Pawsitive Dreams Pet Store
Finalists: J. Sweets, Tienda Dulceria El Chavito
Retail/Shopping (Fits in a Cart)
Winner: Bella’s Voice
Finalist: Lynnwood Grocery Outlet
Retail/Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk)
Winner: Alderwood Mall
Finalists: REI, DSW Alderwood
Retail Services
Winner: Dawn’s Candy & Cake Supply
Finalists: Dunn Lumber, Signarama Lynnwood
Senior Services
Winner: Destinations Lynnwood
Finalists: Homage Senior Services, Aegis Living Lynnwood
Technology Services
Winner: TeamLogic IT
Finalists: Kongsberg Underwater Technology Inc., Super Charge Marketing, Network Wiring Services, Inc.
Travel Services
Winner: Anywhere But Here Travel, Inc.
Finalists: Direct Travel/Travel with Alan, Admiral of the Fleet Cruise Center
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.