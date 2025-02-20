Lynnwood Chamber celebrates Best of Lynnwood winners

Nervous energy filled Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites Hotel ballroom Wednesday afternoon as winners were announced for the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s first-ever Best of Lynnwood awards.

More than 80 businesses and nonprofits were nominated for awards in nearly 30 categories, ranging from automotive to education to retail to travel — in the 2024-2025 contest.

Longtime food and restaurant writer Nancy Leson joined Chamber President Frank Percival in announcing the winners.

To showcase the winners and nominees, Lynnwood Today partnered with the Lynnwood Chamber to produce the full-color Best of Lynnwood magazine. The print magazine is available for pickup at the following Lynnwood locations:

– Caffe Ladro, 6314 196th St. S.W. – Cottage Community Bakery, 7530 Olympic View Dr., Ste. 101 – Embassy Suites Hotel, 20610 44th Ave. W. – Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. – Lynnwood Library, 19200 44th Ave. W. – Lynnwood Senior Center, 19000 44th Ave. W. – Mr. Kleen Car Wash (two locations): 19907 44th Ave. W. and 19611 Alderwood Mall Pkwy. – Original Mini Barns, 6303 212th St. S.W.

– SignARama, 4210 196th St. S.W.

In addition, a digital version will be posted soon on both the Lynnwood Today and the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce websites. Here are the winners and finalists:

Auto Dealer

Winner: Doug’s Lynnwood Mazda

Finalists: Mercedes Benz of Lynnwood, Lexus of Seattle, Porsche Seattle North

Automotive Repair

Winner: Alderwood Auto Repair

Finalists: Mr. Kleen/76 Stations, Paulson Auto Repair, Elite Garage Door & Gate Repair

Beauty

Winner: Jubilee Beauty School

Finalists: DK Spa, Anthony Vincé Nail Spa

Bar/Pub/Distillery

Winner: Peace of Mind Brewing

Finalist: Temple Distilling

Caterer

Winner: Chef Dane Catering

Finalist: Crumbl

Restaurant (Casual or To Go)

Winner: Chick-fil-A Lynnwood Center

Finalists: La Loncherita Authentic Mexican Food, Voltage Espresso

Restaurant (Sit & Stay Awhile)

Winner (tie):

Dave & Buster’s

P.F. Chang’s

Finalists: Fogo de Chão, Kuzuki Ramen & Izakaya, Baekjeong Lynnwood, Bazille

Education

Winner: Edmonds College

Finalists: Vaughn’s Teaching Farm & Kitchen, The Goddard School

Entertainment/Events

Winner: Lynnwood Event Center

Finalists: Around the Table, Bullseye Lane

Bank/Credit Union

Winner: Heritage Bank

Finalists: 1st Security Bank of WA, Gesa Credit Union

Financial & Legal Services

Winner: Legacy Signings LLC Mobile Notary

Finalists: Unity Business Advisors, Top Tax Services

Insurance Services

Winner: Country Financial

Finalist: Josh Culotti Insurance & Financial Services

Health

Winner: Sound Sports Performance & Training LLC

Finalists: Restoration Mental Health Services, Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy Lynnwood, Crossroads Modern Dentistry

Home & Garden Services

Winner: Ace Hardware

Finalists: Attractive Home, The Original Mini Barns

Hotel

Winner: Embassy Suites by Hilton Seattle North Lynnwood

Finalists: Hilton Garden Inn Lynnwood, Homewood Suites by Hilton

Nonprofit – Community

Winner: Lynnwood Food Bank

Finalists: Work Opportunities, JL Cares

Nonprofit – Health/Safety/Shelter

Winner: PAWS

Finalists: Victim Support Services, Next Step Pregnancy Services

Nonprofit – Invests in Kids

Winner: Alderwood Boys and Girls Club

Finalists: Clothes for Kids, Foundation for Edmonds School District

Pet Services

Winner: Veterinary Specialty Center of Seattle

Finalists: Seaview Animal Hospital, Thrive Petcare

Real Estate Professional

Winner: BethAnn Warner Real Estate/Windermere

Finalists: Adam Cobb Real Estate, Key Choice Commercial

Retail/Shopping (Fits in a Bag)

Winner: Pawsitive Dreams Pet Store

Finalists: J. Sweets, Tienda Dulceria El Chavito

Retail/Shopping (Fits in a Cart)

Winner: Bella’s Voice

Finalist: Lynnwood Grocery Outlet

Retail/Shopping (Make Room in the Trunk)

Winner: Alderwood Mall

Finalists: REI, DSW Alderwood

Retail Services

Winner: Dawn’s Candy & Cake Supply

Finalists: Dunn Lumber, Signarama Lynnwood

Senior Services

Winner: Destinations Lynnwood

Finalists: Homage Senior Services, Aegis Living Lynnwood

Technology Services

Winner: TeamLogic IT

Finalists: Kongsberg Underwater Technology Inc., Super Charge Marketing, Network Wiring Services, Inc.

Travel Services

Winner: Anywhere But Here Travel, Inc.

Finalists: Direct Travel/Travel with Alan, Admiral of the Fleet Cruise Center