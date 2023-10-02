Lynnwood Chamber CEO announces she’s retiring in early 2024

After six years leading the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce, President and CEO Linda Jones will be retiring in early 2024, the chamber’s board of directors announced Monday.

“Linda has worked tirelessly to further the business interests for our region,” Board Chair Jerry Irwin said. “She has been able to build the chamber significantly and has guided it through many difficult challenges including COVID, economic uncertainty and has done a great job connecting with the community representing the members. She is well respected and has created a strong brand for the chamber.”

The chamber is seeking applicants for Jones’ replacement. You can read more about that job here.

“I want to add my gratitude to all of you,” Jones said. “There is nothing as rewarding as chamber life, and I look forward to seeing the chamber continue to support you in many ways. Your love of the Lynnwood business community is inspiring, and it has been an honor to work with you. But now, the grandchildren are calling….and I must go!”