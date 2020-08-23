Lynnwood Chamber distributing infrared thermometers to small businesses

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to distribute infrared thermometers to small businesses. Thermometers are an essential tool needed in the returning to work.

FEMA requirements:

Must not have received a thermometer previously from FEMA

Have a valid Unified Business Identifier (UBI) Number

High degree of person-to-person interaction

Less than 50 employees

Must be one of the following categories:

– Construction

– Retail

– Health care

– Manufacturing

– Restaurants

– Agriculture

– Grocers / Convenience Stores

Requests close Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. or while supplies last, whichever is earlier. For more information, call Linda Jones at 425-563-7505.