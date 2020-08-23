Lynnwood Chamber distributing infrared thermometers to small businesses

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce has partnered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to distribute infrared thermometers to small businesses. Thermometers are an essential tool needed in the returning to work.
FEMA requirements:
- Must not have received a thermometer previously from FEMA
- Have a valid Unified Business Identifier (UBI) Number
- High degree of person-to-person interaction
- Less than 50 employees
- Must be one of the following categories:
– Construction
– Retail
– Health care
– Manufacturing
– Restaurants
– Agriculture
– Grocers / Convenience Stores
Requests close Tuesday, Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. or while supplies last, whichever is earlier. For more information, call Linda Jones at 425-563-7505.