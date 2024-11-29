Lynnwood Chamber holiday party and ugly sweater contest Dec. 11

Join the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce for a holiday party and ugly sweater contest from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3801 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood.
The chamber says there will be delicious and hearty appetizers, treats and a no-host bar. (The ugly sweater is optional.)The event will also include a coat drive for Clothes for Kids. Bring a child’s coat (sizes 4T to adult XL) and enter to win a gift basket filled with products and gift certificates from your favorite Lynnwood shops, businesses and restaurants.
The event is free for Lynnwood Chamber members and their guests. You can register here.
