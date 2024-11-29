Lynnwood Chamber holiday party and ugly sweater contest Dec. 11

Join the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce for a holiday party and ugly sweater contest from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3801 Alderwood Mall Blvd., Lynnwood.

The chamber says there will be delicious and hearty appetizers, treats and a no-host bar. (The ugly sweater is optional.)The event will also include a coat drive for Clothes for Kids. Bring a child’s coat (sizes 4T to adult XL) and enter to win a gift basket filled with products and gift certificates from your favorite Lynnwood shops, businesses and restaurants.