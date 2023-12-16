Lynnwood Chamber hosting holiday extravaganza Dec. 20

Lynnwood’s Chamber of Commerce is getting into the holiday spirit with a holiday extravaganza at its luncheon meeting Dec. 20. The event will held at the Embassy Suites, located at 20610 44th Ave. The meeting will begin at 11:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

The chamber extravaganza promises games, prizes, frivolity and networking opportunities for Lynnwood business owners. Cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers.

You can register here.