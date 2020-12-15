Lynnwood Chamber hosting Name that Tune event Dec. 16

Pianist David Little will be performing at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce virtual Name that Tune event this Wednesday, Dec. 16 from noon-1 p.m.

Participants have an opportunity to win prizes, the chamber said.

Little began his career in 1968 as a music educator in the Edmonds School District, retiring in 1998. He then taught college music classes for Western Washington University as an adjunct professor. He has played background piano in many restaurants in the Puget Sound area, along with various retirement venues.

You can learn more and register for the event here.