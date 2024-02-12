Lynnwood Chamber lunch meeting Feb. 21 at Embassy Suites

Join the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce for its monthly luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 21, with a focus on networking, marketing and promotional tools for Lynnwood businesses and professionals.

There will also be an update on the discounted Lynnwood Chamber trip to the South of France.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W.,

Lynnwood. Cost is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. You can learn more and register here.