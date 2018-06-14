Lynnwood Chamber luncheon to feature talk by marketing expert Sparky Taft

The last day to register for next week’s Lynnwood Chamber Luncheon is Friday, June 15.

The featured speaker for the luncheon on Wednesday, June 20 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. is Sparky Taft.

The Lynnwood Chamber describes Taft as “probably the most successful advertising and marketing executive on the West Coast. With over 40 years’ experience in radio, television and other appearances, Sparky has seen how there have been major changes in how to reach target audiences/customers so his creative ideas have been implemented with amazing results.”

The author of five books, Taft travels throughout the nation every week providing hands-on service to his many clients. He will include a video of some of his work. Bring your questions to get answers from an expert.

There is a fee of $25 for Chamber members, or $35 for non-members. Click here for more information or to register. Again, registration is required on or before Friday, June 15.