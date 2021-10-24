Lynnwood Chamber Oct. 28 networking breakfast to feature schools foundation executive director

Posted: October 24, 2021 22
Deborah Brandi

Foundation for Edmonds School District Executive Director Deborah Brandi is the featured speaker during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce’s BYOBreakfast from 8-9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

The virtual breakfast is free to attend. You can register here.

