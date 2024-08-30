Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for 2024 Community Service and Leadership Awards

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce has announced its list of finalists for its inaugural Community Service and Leadership Awards Gala, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 at the Lynnwood Events Center.
“Nominations were open to the public and the Lynnwood Chamber received over 100 nominations for this year’s awards,” said Lynnwood Chamber President and CEO Frank Percival, “as many as 15 different nominees in a single category. Our judging panel had the arduous task of reviewing each nomination in each award category and paring down the list to a group of outstanding finalists.”
The judges were Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce board members who recused themselves from voting in any category in which they had a financial or familial relationship with any of the nominees, Percival said. Future Lynnwood Chamber Community Service and Leadership Award Panels will be populated by Lynnwood Chamber board members and prior Chamber sward recipients.
Award recipients will be announced live at the Sept. 20 event. Click here to purchase tickets.
Finalists include:
Outstanding new Lynnwood Business of the Year
(Must have been open for business in Lynnwood three years or less)
CINTAS
Fogo de Chao
Paris Baguette
Stretch Lab
Uniqlo
The Linda Jones Outstanding Community Service Award
Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Vice President, Lynnwood City Council
Christine Frizzell, Mayor, City of Lynnwood
Brock Howell, Executive Director, SnoTrac
George Hurst, President, Lynnwood City Council
David Parshall, Lynnwood City Council
Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year
(Individual or Business)
Buffalo Wild Wings
Chick-Fil-A (Highway 99 location)
Sushmitha Chander Nothing Bundt Cakes – Lynnwood
Wally Webster, Access Project
Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year
Punita Bansal, Owner Signarama – Lynnwood. Owner
Kristi Myers, COO Volunteers of America Western Washington, COO
Janet Pope Executive Director, The District
Marilla Sargent, Branch Manager, HomeStreet Bank, Branch Manager
Teresa Wippel, President and CEO, MyNeighborhood News Network
Outstanding Businessman of the Year
Anon Amador, Senior Business Development Officer, 1st Security Bank
Federick Brooks, Owner, Sound Sports Performance & Training
Dan Kestle, President, Mr. Kleen 76 Stations
Phong Nguyen, Owner, Anna’s Home Furnishings,
Umer Rizvi, COO, Unity Business Advisors
Outstanding Innovation Award
(Individual, Business or Nonprofit)
The District
Michelle Frye, Homage Senior Services, Volunteer Manager
MyNeighborhoodNewsNetwork
Shop Local (Meylah)
Sound Transit
Outstanding Business
American Water Damage Restoration
Experience Momentum
James Russell PLLC
Jet’s Pizza
Nothing Bundt Cakes-Lynnwood
Signarama-Lynnwood
Outstanding Nonprofit
Asian Service Center
Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County,
Heroes Café
JL Cares
Next Step Pregnancy Services
Support 7
Work Opportunities
Brian Harrington of the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County will be the keynote speakers during the Sept. 20 gala, which addition to the awards ceremony includes a red carpet photo reception, dinner, complimentary wine and desserts courtesy of Fogo de Chao and the Lynnwood Event Center.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.