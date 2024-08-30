Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce announces finalists for 2024 Community Service and Leadership Awards

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce has announced its list of finalists for its inaugural Community Service and Leadership Awards Gala, which is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 at the Lynnwood Events Center.

“Nominations were open to the public and the Lynnwood Chamber received over 100 nominations for this year’s awards,” said Lynnwood Chamber President and CEO Frank Percival, “as many as 15 different nominees in a single category. Our judging panel had the arduous task of reviewing each nomination in each award category and paring down the list to a group of outstanding finalists.”

The judges were Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce board members who recused themselves from voting in any category in which they had a financial or familial relationship with any of the nominees, Percival said. Future Lynnwood Chamber Community Service and Leadership Award Panels will be populated by Lynnwood Chamber board members and prior Chamber sward recipients.

Award recipients will be announced live at the Sept. 20 event. Click here to purchase tickets.

Finalists include:

Outstanding new Lynnwood Business of the Year

(Must have been open for business in Lynnwood three years or less)

CINTAS

Fogo de Chao

Paris Baguette

Stretch Lab

Uniqlo

The Linda Jones Outstanding Community Service Award

Julieta Altamirano-Crosby, Vice President, Lynnwood City Council

Christine Frizzell, Mayor, City of Lynnwood

Brock Howell, Executive Director, SnoTrac

George Hurst, President, Lynnwood City Council

David Parshall, Lynnwood City Council

Outstanding Philanthropist of the Year

(Individual or Business)

Buffalo Wild Wings

Chick-Fil-A (Highway 99 location)

Sushmitha Chander Nothing Bundt Cakes – Lynnwood

Wally Webster, Access Project

Outstanding Businesswoman of the Year

Punita Bansal, Owner Signarama – Lynnwood. Owner

Kristi Myers, COO Volunteers of America Western Washington, COO

Janet Pope Executive Director, The District

Marilla Sargent, Branch Manager, HomeStreet Bank, Branch Manager

Teresa Wippel, President and CEO, MyNeighborhood News Network

Outstanding Businessman of the Year

Anon Amador, Senior Business Development Officer, 1st Security Bank

Federick Brooks, Owner, Sound Sports Performance & Training

Dan Kestle, President, Mr. Kleen 76 Stations

Phong Nguyen, Owner, Anna’s Home Furnishings,

Umer Rizvi, COO, Unity Business Advisors

Outstanding Innovation Award

(Individual, Business or Nonprofit)

The District

Michelle Frye, Homage Senior Services, Volunteer Manager

MyNeighborhoodNewsNetwork

Shop Local (Meylah)

Sound Transit

Outstanding Business

American Water Damage Restoration

Experience Momentum

James Russell PLLC

Jet’s Pizza

Nothing Bundt Cakes-Lynnwood

Signarama-Lynnwood

Outstanding Nonprofit

Asian Service Center

Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County,

Heroes Café

JL Cares

Next Step Pregnancy Services

Support 7

Work Opportunities

Brian Harrington of the Boys & Girls Club of Snohomish County will be the keynote speakers during the Sept. 20 gala, which addition to the awards ceremony includes a red carpet photo reception, dinner, complimentary wine and desserts courtesy of Fogo de Chao and the Lynnwood Event Center.