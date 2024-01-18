Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce honors retiring Linda Jones, celebrates new CEO Frank Percival

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon on Wednesday honored outgoing Linda Jones, the outgoing president and CEO, and welcomed new President and CEO Frank Percival
After six years of leading the chamber, Jones announced her retirement last fall.
A Lynnwood resident, Percival has a nearly 30-year career in the real estate and mortgage industries, and has held leadership positions on several nonprofit boards.
Lynnwood Today
Sign Up for Our Daily Lynnwood Newsletter
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.