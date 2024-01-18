Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce honors retiring Linda Jones, celebrates new CEO Frank Percival

Linda Jones speaks Wednesday at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Jones recently retired as president and chief executive officer of the chamber, but will stay on as administrative officer. (Photos by Craig Parrish)
Linda Jones (second from left) is honored by colleagues in the Lynnwood business community Wednesday during the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon. From left are Chamber Executive Board Members Beth Hagen and Jerry Irwin and Board Chair Kathy Hashbarger.
Frank Percival speaks Wednesday at chamber luncheon.

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce during its monthly luncheon on Wednesday honored outgoing Linda Jones, the outgoing president and CEO, and welcomed new President and CEO Frank Percival

After six years of leading the chamber, Jones announced her retirement last fall.

A Lynnwood resident, Percival has a nearly 30-year career in the real estate and mortgage industries, and has held leadership positions on several nonprofit boards.

 

 

