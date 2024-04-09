Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce presents speed networking April 17

Join the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce at its Wednesday, April 17 luncheon for an opportunity to network one-on-one with other professionals.

What is your unique value proposition? What sets you apart from others in your field? This is a unique opportunity to share with, and learn from, other professionals, the chamber said in its announcement of the speed networking event.

Bring your printed and digital business cards and your descriptive introductions.

The luncheon will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Cost is $35 for chamber members, $40 for nonmembers and $45 for late registration (after April 12).

Register here