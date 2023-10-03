Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce presents “Sports Tourism in Snohomish County” on Oct. 18

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce presents “Sports Tourism in Snohomish County,” a chamber luncheon on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The luncheon, which is sponsored by Edmonds College, will be held from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave W., Lynnwood.

“Sports tourism is an economic driver,” according to a news release from the Chamber of Commerce. “This presentation will give you information about sports tourism in Snohomish County and the City of Lynnwood. Learn more about who the Snohomish County Sports Commission is and the work we do to bring sporting events to the county.”

The cost is $35 for chamber members, $40 for non-members. Register at https://business.lynnwoodchamber.org/events/details/lynnwood-chamber-luncheon-1140.

To learn more about the Snohomish County Sports Commission, visit snocosports.org.