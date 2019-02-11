Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce to discuss culture shift at Feb. 20 luncheon

Culture shift will be the focus of the next Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The meeting topic and discussion, inspired by the recent Disney Institute on Business Excellence seminar held in Lynnwood, will be facilitated by Beth Woolley of bdub relations.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The price of admission is $25 for chamber members and $35 for guests.

The Lynnwood Convention Center is located at 3711 196th St. S.W., in Lynnwood. You can register at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce website here.