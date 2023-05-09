Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce to host speed networking event May 17

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is hosting a speed networking event during its May lunch meeting, set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

Bring your business cards and materials and prepare to present what makes your business special. Cost is $35 for members and $40 for non-members.

You can register here.