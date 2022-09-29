Lynnwood Chamber bringing back After Hours drinks and appetizers Oct. 5

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is bringing back After Hours at Lynnwood’s Embassy Suites.

On Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., join members of the chamber for free drinks and appetizers at the hotel’s bar. Make connections and learn about all the great businesses that Lynnwood has to offer.

Embassy Suites is located at 20610 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.