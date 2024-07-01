Lynnwood Chamber, Snotrac partner for Lynnwood City Center light rail station celebration

To celebrate light rail’s arrival to the City of Lynnwood on Friday, Aug. 30, Sound Transit is partnering with the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce and Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) to produce an evening community event from 4-8 p.m. at the Lynnwood City Center Light Rail Station.

Aug. 30 is the first day light rail will operate from Seattle into Snohomish County. With more than 30,000 people anticipated to ride light rail to Lynnwood that day, the evening celebration may be one of the largest in the City of Lynnwood’s history, according to a Monday news release announcing the partnership.

The event will involve up to 165 organizations, agencies and vendors, and will include:

– A live music main stage

– A Future of Lynnwood Pavilion

– A Cultural Pavilion featuring music and dance

– A night market of arts, crafts and produce

– A family fun zone

– A community resource fair

– Commercial booths

– Food trucks

Snotrac and the Lynnwood Chamber will partner with the Asian Service Center for the creation of the Cultural Pavilion, which will feature booths dedicated to multiple cultural organizations surrounding a large tent for music and dance performances and participation.

The organizations will also collaborate with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Snohomish County to produce a family fun zone with multiple interactive games and activities.

Agencies, organizations and vendors wishing to participate should complete an expression of interest form at https://bit.ly/LLE-Opening-Form.

For more information, contact info@lynnwoodchamber.org and info@gosnotrac.org.