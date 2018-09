Local business owners are invited to attend the Lynnwood Chamber’s September breakfast event on Thursday, Sept. 27 from 7:30-9 a.m. at Fairwinds – Brighton Court, 6520 196th St. S.W.

The speaker will be Bruce Caldwell of Cascade Symphony Orchestra, sharing about local talent featured in the orchestra. The event will also include time to network and find out how to get involved with the community.

For more information or to register, click here.