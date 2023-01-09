Lynnwood Chamber to host Jan. 18 luncheon on Life Balance and Business Success

Monika Kristofferson, a professional organizer and business productivity coach, will be presenting “5 Components of Life Balance and Where to Focus for Business Success” during the Wednesday, Jan. 18 Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The luncheon will run. from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Embassy Suites, located at 20610 44th Ave. W. Cost is $35 for chamber members and $40 for non-members. Registration is here.