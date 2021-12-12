Lynnwood Chamber to host virtual holiday lunch Dec. 15

Posted: December 12, 2021 14

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce is holding a holiday lunch Wednesday, Dec. 15, including virtual trivia and a scavenger hunt with real prizes.

The free event runs from noon-1 p.m. You can register here.

