Lynnwood Chamber to welcome motivational speaker Brad Worthley Oct. 17

Business consultant and motivational speaker Brad Worthley will be speaking about “Conversational Charisma: Mastering Communication & Relationships” at the Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce Thursday, Oct. 17 lunch meeting.

With over 45 years of management experience, Worthley is an internationally acclaimed leadership, customer service and motivational expert who has trained hundreds of thousands of people throughout the world since 1991. He has authored four books and produced numerous training videos and audio programs with experts such as Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn, Brian Tracy, John Maxwell and others.

Chamber members are encouraged to bring their work teams to the presentation and also invite your friends and family. The member price of $25 will be available to all attendees.

The meeting will run from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton – Seattle North Lynnwood, 20610 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can learn more and register here.