Lynnwood Chamber unveils FIFA destination map, awards $6,700 to parks foundation at October luncheon

The Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce at its Oct. 15 luncheon announced plans for a major digital initiative designed to capitalize on tourist spending during next summer’s FIFA World Cup, while celebrating a successful fundraising drive – donating thousands to the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation foundation..

FIFA interactive map

Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Frank Percival unveiled the Lynnwood Events and Experiences Map. Created in partnership with the Lynnwood Lodging and Tax Advisory Commission, is a “digital destination” – aiming to incentivize World Cup visitors to spend “as much time and as many dollars in Lynnwood as possible,” Percival said..

Seattle is hosting World Cup games, and Lynnwood hotels are expected to be sold out for several weeks, Percival said. The map will serve as a comprehensive resource for visitors, residents and those staying overnight, providing 24-hour access to local activities and events.

The map will feature an extensive calendar of activities, including a specific list of FIFA World Cup watch parties. Key features will allow users to narrow searches based on specific needs, such as pet-friendly establishments, venues serving vegan food or businesses where their language is spoken.

The platform will intuitively translate to the user’s native language, provide easy directions and offer direct links to reservation and ticketing systems. The Chamber expects the map to launch before the end of the year.

Parks and recreation foundation donation

Chamber representatives at the luncheon presented a large check totaling $6,700 to the Lynnwood Parks and Recreation Foundation. The funds were raised at the Chamber’s “Aloha” golf tournament fundraiser in July.

Foundation President Joel Faber said the funds would help the organization continue to send Lynnwood children to summer camp who would otherwise not have the opportunity. Faber said 121 children applied for scholarships so far this year, with $9,200 already awarded.

Edmonds College nursing expansion

Also during the meeting, Julia Erickson, the Edmonds College nursing program navigator, shared details about the school’s new Licensed Practical Nurse to Registered Nurse program. The program is the 10th of its kind approved in Washington state, she said.

The program is designed to be hybrid and part-time, featuring one online meeting and one in-person session per week on campus. This flexible model allows students, many of whom are already working in healthcare (such as CNAs and ER technicians), to advance their careers while balancing life and school, Erickson said.

Learn more about the program here.

