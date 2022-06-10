Lynnwood Chevys restaurant no more

The Chevys Fresh Mex restaurant building is no more. The once-lively business at 19920 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood opened around 2003. But it has been shuttered longer than it had been in business. This week, the building was finally demolished.

The 18-acre strip mall that Chevys once occupied will become Northline Village and will feature 1,370 housing units, seven office buildings, retail stores and a movie theater It will be located next to the new Lynnwood Link light rail station.

— Demolition photos by David Carlos