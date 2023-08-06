Lynnwood church distributes over 1,000 backpacks, school supplies

When Charisma Christian Center began giving out backpacks 11 years ago, it was able to equip 50 students for their upcoming school year. Saturday morning, the church gave out over 1,000. Backpacks were equipped with notebooks, crayons, pencils, pens, rulers and more.

Charisma, alongside its over 150 volunteers, turned the giveaway into a full-blown bash. Hundreds of people at a time played games, jumped in the bouncy house, ate hot dogs and sweet treats, received dental care and listened to live music from some very enthusiastic singers.

–Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis