Lynnwood City Council accepting applications to fill upcoming vacancy

The Lynnwood City Council is accepting applications from candidates interested in filling the council’s Position 2 seat. Applications are due April 23.

Last month, Councilmember Ian Cotton announced he would be leaving the council, citing “deeply personal” family reasons. Cotton’s last day will be April 13.

To be eligible for appointment, candidates must have continuously resided within the Lynnwood city limits for a minimum of one year prior to appointment, be a registered voter in the city and age 18 or over. These are the same minimum state law requirements that apply to all elected councilmembers.

To apply online for the council vacancy, or find out more information, visit the council web page on the city website.

To be considered, applications must be completed, signed and received by the city clerk electronically or at Lynnwood City Hall — located at 19100 44th Avenue W. — no later than 5 p.m. on April 23. Mailing postmarks is not acceptable. Additional written information after this date will not be accepted unless requested by the city council.

Those requiring assistance or accommodation regarding the application process or for further information are asked to contact the city clerk at 425-480-2485 or by email at cityclerk@lynnwoodwa.gov.

This appointment application is only to fill the vacancy through November. Contacts interested in running to fill this position beyond November, with tht new term beginning in 2022, will need to file as a candidate through the Snohomish County Elections Office by May 21. For more information, contact the Snohomish County Elections Office online, call 425-388-3444 or email elections@snoco.org.