Lynnwood City Council adopts Housing Action Plan, holds capital facilities public hearing

After months of preparation, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night adopted a plan aimed at addressing Lynnwood’s growing need for more types of housing.

At its May 24 business meeting, the council unanimously passed a resolution adopting its long-awaited Housing Action Plan, which staff say will act as a guiding document with recommendations when planning for future housing that is “safe and affordable for the entire community.”

The plan includes information and data collected by housing task forces, committees and documents.

“It’s been a long, long process,” said Councilmember Christine Frizzell.

The plan was developed after analyzing the city’s current and future housing needs and includes input from city staff, community stakeholders and public feedback. The plan has four main goals and 10 strategies that aim to help Lynnwood reach its goals.

Council President George Hurst said adopting the plan was an exciting start to addressing housing needs, but the hard work is about to begin as the council this year prepares to draft and enact housing policies.

“Housing is so desperately needed…and really the source of a lot of social ills that we have,” he said. “We just need to move forward and I want to do it.”

Council Vice President Jim Smith said he did not agree with everything in the plan but pointed out that had the council not approved a plan, the city would have suffered a financial loss per the terms of a $100,000 grant from the Department of Commerce. Smith said the council had been “backed into a corner” with approving the plan.

According to the plan, 40% of Lynnwood residents struggle with housing affordability. However, Smith said Lynnwood was more affordable compared to other cities in the region and added that the city is already handling affordable housing better than other cities in South Snohomish County.

“I just didn’t want to sound like…we have this Housing Action Plan, because we’ve got to fix a problem that…no one else has and that that’s not the case,” he said. “We are one of the more affordable, probably the most affordable city here.”

Smith also voiced concerns about not holding a work session discussion on the plan before its approval. He also repeated opinions from some citizens about the speed of development and the threat it could potentially pose to single-family neighborhoods.

In other business, the council held a brief public hearing for a proposed ordinance regarding the six-year Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and six-year Transportation Improvement Program (TIP). The hearing was routine and no one spoke.

The city is required to adopt an ordinance for the CFP and TIP each year. The CFP contains a list of all transportation, building, utilities, parks and public safety projects that could potentially be planned for the next six years. All potential projects need to be included in case the city applies for grants. The CFP includes 123 projects that total $350 million. Many of the projects are transportation related.

The council will vote on the ordinance in late June.

Also during the meeting, the council unanimously voted to authorize the mayor to enter into a multifamily housing tax exemption (MFTE) agreement with Seattle-based apartment developers Trent Development for Lynnwood 40th — an eight-story, multi-family, mixed-use development on 40th Avenue West.

Plans for the site propose two eight-story buildings — seven stories of residential above one story of retail — framing an interior courtyard, with more than 350 apartments, parking for 265 vehicles and 9,022 square feet of commercial space, including a child care center.

The development would be located in Lynnwood’s Opportunity Zone, which is a federal designation that allows investors to receive tax breaks in return for revitalizing low-income areas.

Prior to voting, Hurst said it would be the last time he would be voting for an MFTE agreement until the council could re-examine the terms of the ordinance, which offers developers tax breaks to offer a fraction of their housing units at reduced rates. Hurst said he wanted to ensure the city is getting a fair deal.

“I think we really, seriously have to look at it to see if there’s a balance between what we’re getting as far as ‘affordable housing’ and the property tax exemption that these (developers) are getting,” he said.

After completing its agenda, the council adjourned into a closed-door executive session to discuss the top three applicants to fill the vacancy left when former Councilmember Ian Cotton stepped down eight months before his term ended.

After a final deliberation, the council voted 5-1 to appoint Patrick Decker to the seat. His appointment means he will serve out the remainder of Cotton’s term on the council, which ends Dec. 31.

Decker is also campaigning for the Position 2 seat in the upcoming August primary election. Other candidates include Naz Lashgari, who also applied for the vacant position and was one of the eight finalists, and former Lynnwood mayor Don Gough.

–By Cody Sexton