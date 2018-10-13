Lynnwood City Council agendas for week of Oct. 15

Here’s the schedule and agenda summaries for Lynnwood City Council meetings this week:
Monday, Oct. 15
Work Session
7 p.m., City Council Chambers
-Comments and Questions on Memo Items
-Report on Kakehashi Project, involving a visit to Japan by City of Lynnwood employee Misty Burton-Burke and Council President Goodwin, accompanied by 23 Edmonds School District high school students. The group was sponsored by the Kakehashi Project, a Japanese government initiative to encourage tourism and friendship ties between Japan and the U.S.
-2019-20 Budget Presentation: Executive
-2019-20 Budget Presentation: Admin Services/Legal
-2019-20 Budget Presentation: Legislative
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Work Session
7 p.m., City Council Chambers
-Sister City Student Education Exchange Project
-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission applicant interview: Michelle Winters
-Human Services Commission interview Justin Langer
-Presentation: Citizen Survey Results
-Second Quarter 2018 Financial Report
Thursday, Oct. 18
Finance Committee
3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room #4
You can see complete agendas at this link. Lynnwood City Hall and the Council Chambers are located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.