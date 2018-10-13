Lynnwood City Council agendas for week of Oct. 15

Here’s the schedule and agenda summaries for Lynnwood City Council meetings this week:

Monday, Oct. 15

Work Session

7 p.m., City Council Chambers

-Comments and Questions on Memo Items

-Report on Kakehashi Project, involving a visit to Japan by City of Lynnwood employee Misty Burton-Burke and Council President Goodwin, accompanied by 23 Edmonds School District high school students. The group was sponsored by the Kakehashi Project, a Japanese government initiative to encourage tourism and friendship ties between Japan and the U.S.

-2019-20 Budget Presentation: Executive

-2019-20 Budget Presentation: Admin Services/Legal

-2019-20 Budget Presentation: Legislative

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Work Session

7 p.m., City Council Chambers

-Sister City Student Education Exchange Project

-Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission applicant interview: Michelle Winters

-Human Services Commission interview Justin Langer

-Presentation: Citizen Survey Results

-Second Quarter 2018 Financial Report

Thursday, Oct. 18

Finance Committee

3 p.m., City Hall Conference Room #4

Lynnwood City Hall and the Council Chambers are located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.