Lynnwood City Council announces it will return to meeting virtually through August

Citing technology failures and new guidance from public health officials, the Lynnwood City Council Wednesday announced it will return to holding meetings remotely through August.

Earlier this month, the council began holding hybrid meetings with a councilmembers meeting in Lynnwood City Hall council chambers or attending remotely via Zoom. During the council’s July 26 meeting, staff said they experienced technological difficulties that affected the audio recording for those attending the meeting via Zoom.

“It is important that our community members have full access to our meetings,” said Council President George Hurst.

In the statement, Hurst points out that per Gov. Jay Inslee’s directive, remote access to public meetings must be prioritized over meeting in person. The statement also cited the rising number of COVID-19 cases — specifically related to the Delta variant — and advice from the Snohomish Health District and Washington Department of Health which recommended limiting in-person and indoor gatherings.

Read the full text here:

Due to a failure of technology in our city council chambers and the concern of rising COVID case rates in Snohomish County, the Lynnwood City Council will return to fully remote council meetings, at least until the end of August. “During our last council business meeting, we experienced technical challenges with our hybrid meeting settings which resulted in a disruption in the audio for those who were participating remotely and the recording of the meeting that is currently on our website,” said Council President George Hurst. “It is important that our community members have full access to our meetings. Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s emergency proclamation 2028 requires all public meetings to have remote access, an in-person capability is secondary. For those reasons, city council meetings will be going back to our remote only format while we troubleshoot the hybrid meeting settings. The city’s technology team is currently working to address issues and obtain new equipment that will resolve these technical failures.” Additionally, in light of rising COVID case counts, specifically related to the Delta variant, and advice from the Snohomish Health District and Washington Department of Health, the City of Lynnwood will be limiting in-person and indoor gatherings for the time being. To view the agendas and access the Zoom link for upcoming meetings, visit https://www.lynnwoodwa. gov/Government/City-Council/ City-Council-Meetings.

The council’s July 26 business meeting was interrupted by a group of protesters who demanded accountability for the death of Tirhas B. Tesfatsion, a Black woman who police say died by suicide earlier this month in the Lynnwood Jail. During the meeting, the council was set to approve funding for the proposed Community Justice Center, but the agenda item was moved to the council’s Aug. 2 meeting. During the Monday meeting, the crowd — many of whom spoke against the proposed $69 million renovation and expansion project — vowed to return next week to speak on the matter.

Lynnwood Public Information Officer Julie Moore said that the city will notify Tesfatsion’s family — many of whom attended the Monday meeting — about the switch back to remote meetings through their attorney James Bible. Moore also explained that there will be a special business meeting on Aug. 2, which will include an opportunity for public comments. The regularly scheduled work session will take place after the special business meeting.

According to Moore, the decision to return to remote meetings was made by council leadership. Prior to returning to meeting in person, council leadership — particularly Council Vice President Jim Smith — advocated to return to holding meetings in person.

When asked if protests at the July 26 meeting had influenced council leadership’s decision to return to meeting virtually, city staff did not immediately respond.

–By Cody Sexton