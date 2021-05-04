Lynnwood City Council announces top eight applicants to fill vacant council seat

After an hour of deliberation, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night announced its top eight picks out of 18 who applied to fill the council’s vacant seat.

Next, the council will conduct interviews over two days for the finalists to replace Councilmember Ian Cotton, who vacated his seat last month.

These candidates will be interviewed on Wednesday, May 12:

Michael Miller

Nick Coelho

Nicole Guenther

Nazanin Lashgari

These candidates will be interviewed on Wednesday, May 13:

Patrick Decker

Christine Eck

Neil Weiss

Michael Wojack

Additional information about each candidate will be reported once available.

Applications were due April 23 and included two essay questions asking applicants why they want to serve on the council and to detail past community involvement. In reviewing the applications to come up with eight finalists, each councilmember gave a score between 1-10 on each question answered, with 10 being the highest possible score.

During the May 12 and 13 interviews, the council will ask applicants a question about the position and how they would serve if elected. After all the interviews are completed, each councilmember will identify their top three candidates and then the council will choose one candidate to fill the open seat.

–By Cody Sexton