Lynnwood City Council appoints Patrick Decker to vacant Position 2 seat

After weeks of interviews and deliberation, the Lynnwood City Council Monday night announced Patrick Decker will fill the vacancy on the council until the end of December 2021.

Following a closed-door executive session, the council voted at its May 24 business meeting to appoint Decker to the Position 2 seat. The position was left vacant after former Councilmember Ian Cotton stepped down eight months before his term ended. Five councilmembers voted for Decker’s appointment, with Councilmember Christine Frizzell voting for applicant Nick Coelho. The third candidate, Michael Miller, received no votes.

Decker is a 35-year Lynnwood resident who said he has had a “deep and abiding love” for his community. He has worked in finance for Microsoft since 2006 and said his experience listening to and understanding the needs of various parties will benefit him on the council. Decker has also held multiple volunteer and mentorship roles while working with the area’s youth.

Decker is a member of the city’s Civil Service Commission and has previously served on the Lynnwood Planning Commission. While on the council, Decker said he hopes to address the city’s growing population and will be relying on his extensive time on the planning commission to ensure that the city is ready for the projected growth.

“That means we’re going to be spending a lot of time talking to our partners and those organizations to identify what the good plans are, what good measures we can take today and we make sure we’re well prepared for the tomorrow that’s coming at us,” he said.

Decker’s appointment means he will serve out the remainder of Cotton’s term on the council, which ends Dec. 31. Decker is also campaigning for the Position 2 seat in the upcoming August primary election. Other candidates include Naz Lashgari, who also applied for the vacant position and was one of the eight finalists, and former Lynnwood mayor Don Gough.

–By Cody Sexton