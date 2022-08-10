Lynnwood City Council approves 2022 bond issuance, Complete Streets Ordinance

The Lynnwood City Council at its Aug. 8 business meeting voted to approve the city’s new Complete Streets Ordinance as well as the 2022 bond issuance.

The ordinance will plan the city’s streets with all modes of transportation in mind, not just automobiles, and will contain an outlined plan on how to develop and maintain streets that are safe for cars, bicycles and pedestrians.

The ordinance passed unanimously.

The 2022 bond issuance will refund the 2012 bond funds, which mostly covered the construction of Lynnwood’s Recreation Center. It will also issue an additional $8.9 million toward the construction of the Community Justice Center and an additional $4 million to acquire property for the future Town Square Park.

Every councilmember voted yes for the bond issuance except Councilmember Josh Binda, who abstained.

In other business, the council approved four applications for its Lynnwood Convention Center’s (LCC) free-use days.

Each year, the city council is allotted four free-use days at the LCC and requested applications from community organizations to use part, or all, of one of those days.

While the council initially received eight applications, some were rejected due to dates not being available or organizations wanting to host an event elsewhere. The Day of the Dead, Verdant Health Commission, Pacific Chamber Orchestra and International Women’s Day events were approved.

“I’m very happy to support these free-use days],” Councilmember Jim Smith said. Smith said he hopes these use days help create a stronger sense of community in the city.

In addition, Councilmember Patrick Decker read a proclamation recognizing Labor Day in the City of Lynnwood and the council received a presentation from the city’s finance department.

During mayor comments, Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell announced that the city has received a $25 million federal grant for the city’s Poplar Way Bridge project. The total cost of the project will be just under $50 million and Frizzell said the city only has roughly $5 million left to raise before the project is fully funded.

The council also had an executive session as well as an additional closed session.

–By Lauren Reichenbach