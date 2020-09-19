Lynnwood City Council approves additional CARES Act funds for local business impacted by COVID-19

Aiming to continue to provide support to local business owners impacted by COVID-19, the Lynnwood City Council unanimously voted Monday to allocate an additional $300,000 to the city’s business relief program.

The city recently received additional CARES Act funds in the amount of $594,000 to reimburse the city for expenses related to pandemic response. The city previously received $1.188 million that was used to reimburse the city for pandemic-related expenses. The city also created two relief programs to aid impacted community members and local business owners.

During the first round of Lynnwood’s Small Business Relief Grant program 50 grants for $10,000 to local small businesses. In order to be eligible for the city’s Small Business Relief Grant, the following eligibility requirements must be met:

For-profit businesses with a physical (brick and mortar) location in the City of Lynnwood

Been in operation and licensed with the City of Lynnwood since May 31, 2019

Have a current City of Lynnwood Business License

10 or less employees, including the owner

Ability to demonstrate at least a 25% decrease in revenues due to COVID-19

Businesses who did not receive a Lynnwood Small Business Relief Grant in Round 1

Eligible Expenses:

Retaining and/or supporting employees, payroll and benefits

Business rent or mortgage payments

Increasing technology capacity to enable alternative work forms or service delivery

Creating new marketing campaigns

Revising business plans

Paying vendor invoices, utility bills or purchasing inventory and supplies

Facility cleaning/restoration

COVID-19 related expenses including PPE or improvements to meet safety and social distancing requirements

Application:

The application is available now and must be submitted online by Sept. 27 at 4 p.m. No applications will be accepted after this deadline. For more information or to apply online visit LynnwoodWA.gov/SmallBusinessGrant

All eligible businesses submitting a complete and timely application will have a chance to receive a grant of up to $10,000 until all funds are exhausted. A total of $300,000 of funding is available. Funds may be used for existing operating expenses, including business rent or mortgage, payroll, utilities, inventory, marketing, and improvements to meet social distancing requirements. Documentation of expenses will be required to be submitted if a grant is awarded, and eligible expenses must be incurred within the time period of March 1 to Nov. 30.

Funding is limited. All applicants may not receive a grant, and some applicants may receive a grant in an amount less than $10,000. Grant funds may be taxable. Business owners are advised to consult their financial advisor for guidance. Grant recipients will be required to enter into a grant agreement with the city which will require the filing of a report on how the funds were spent. Grant recipients must also submit a W-9.