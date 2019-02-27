Lynnwood City Council approves Rodeo Inn funding, honors police department

1 of 3

The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 25 business meeting voted to adopt the bond ordinance approving a line of credit-type of financing for the potential, future purchase of the Rodeo Inn to be repurposed into housing for homeless Edmonds School District students and their families.

The ordinance was passed with a unanimous vote after amendments were made to ensure any spending on the project was approved by the council. Councilmember George Hurst said he was concerned that the ordinance’s previous wording did not call for council authorization.

“I thought it was important we do get clarification that it’s only for contracts that the city council will approve,” he said.

City Attorney Rosemary Larson said passage of the bond ordinance does not mean the city has approved the purchase of the Rodeo Inn. The purchase and sale agreement has a contingency that requires the sale be approved by the city council, she said.

“That will happen before any sale closes, if the sale is going to close,” Larson said.

The city is currently in a “due diligence” stage of inspecting the property to ensure it is in livable condition. The inspection process is scheduled to be completed by April 1, at which time the city will decide whether it wishes to go through with the purchase. Financing can be used for both purchase and renovation of the Rodeo Inn or a different property should the motel not be in a suitable condition.

During public comments, representatives from Verdant Health Commission spoke in support of the Rodeo Inn housing project.

“There is also a wonderful opportunity for the City of Lynnwood to do something extraordinary, not only for now, but for many, many years into the future,” said Verdant Health Commission Board Member Fred Langer.

Langer said Verdant would be willing to partner with the city to help to improve the lives of some of the more than 500 homeless students in the Edmonds School District.

The city also approved an ordinance granting a non-exclusive franchise to Verizon Wireless to deploy and operate communications facilities within the city. Verizon approached the city with the request to deploy “small-cell” antennas with 5G capabilities. Verizon will pay the city $2,500 in administrative fees, according to the ordinance.

It was standing room only in the council chambers as family and friends watched employees receive the Lynnwood Police Department’s 2018 awards. Each year, the police department votes to recognize employees who have demonstrated exemplary service. Police Chief Tom Davis presented the following awards:

Officer of the Year: Officer George Bucholtz

Rookie of the Year: Officer Curtis Kojima

Custody Officer of the Year: Custody Officer Sara Varela

Clerk of the Year: Clerk Anna Ananko

Staff Person of the Year: Administrative Assistant Donna Teachworth

Supervisor of the Year: Sergeant David Byrd

Chief’s Award: Officer Denis Molloy

Mayor Nicola Smith and the city council also praised the work of the city staff, police department and public works department during the recent snow storms.

“It was truly a team effort,” Smith said.

–Story and photos by Cody Sexton