Lynnwood City Council April 11 to discuss virtual attendance, police body camera footage fee

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday night business meeting is set to revisit its discussion on the virtual attendance limit for councilmembers, among other agenda items.

A month ago, the council planned to limit virtual attendance for its members to three per year. However, due to Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was unclear whether the council could do so. The council moved to postpone the discussion until the April 11 meeting.

In other business, the council is scheduled to adopt the proposed police-worn body camera fee. State law provides that certain body-worn camera recordings, or portions thereof, are exempt from disclosure in certain circumstances. That same statute provides that a law enforcement agency may require reasonable payment for the costs of redacting, altering, distorting, pixelating, suppressing or otherwise obscuring any portion of a body worn camera recording.

The proposed fee for redacting body camera footage is 98 cents per minute, or $58.94 an hour.

The council is also set to vote on the proposed updates to the Lynnwood Municipal Court’s (LMC) Title 5 related to business licensing.

Development and Business Services Manager Christy Murray said these updates will eliminate lengthy licensing processes, eradicate additional licensing fees, provide clarification on the city’s licensing types and requirements, create enforcement action to collect unpaid fees and establish a free registration process for non-resident businesses.

Also on the council agenda is approving a budget increase of $100,040 for Lynnwood’s Tourism Advisory Committee/Lodging Tax Advisory Committee as well as confirming the appointment of Dale Clark to the History & Heritage Board position.

The meeting will be held in person at Lynnwood City Hall council chambers at 6 p.m. and will also be streamed virtually. You can watch council meetings remotely via LiveStream, through Zoom, or by calling in. To join the meeting via phone, dial 1-253-215-8782, and enter the meeting ID of 875 7765 8788.

— by Lauren Reichenbach