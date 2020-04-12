Lynnwood City Council April 13 to receive COVID-19 briefing, discuss convention center revenue loss

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing at its April 13 business meeting from city staff regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Councilmembers will be holding the meeting remotely via Zoom. The council’s work sessions are not usually recorded. However, city spokesperson Julie Moore said the council intends to stream the meeting live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

The council is also scheduled to amend the Interlocal Agreement between the City of Lynnwood, the Lynnwood Public Facilities District, the Snohomish County Public Facilities District and Snohomish County to provide the early distribution of the funding allocations for development and funding of the Lynnwood Convention Center.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared an emergency that has mandated closure of all non-essential business and public gatherings. In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the convention center has temporarily closed, causing the Lynnwood PFD to see a significant decrease in revenue.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.