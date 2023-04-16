Lynnwood City Council April 17 to consider emergency ordinance banning substance abuse clinics

The Lynnwood City Council added a special 6 p.m. business meeting prior to its Monday, April 17 work session to discuss an emergency ordinance that would temporarily halt the opening of substance abuse clinics in the city.

Following the 6 p.m. meeting, the council will hold its regularly scheduled work session, where it set to continue discussing Councilmember Josh Binda’s request to be reimbursed for an unauthorized trip, interview candidates for a spot on the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board and hear a proposal to ban parking in front of U.S. Postal Service mailboxes.

The business meeting agenda includes consideration of an “Emergency Ordinance: Moratorium on the Acceptance of Substance Abuse Clinic Applications.” If approved, the emergency ordinance would be followed by a public hearing within 60 days.

The Lynnwood Department of Development and Business Services was asked to evaluate local ordinances on permitting substance abuse facilities after a controversial methadone treatment facility was opened near the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, sparking protests. If the proposed resolution is approved, the council will immediately enforce a moratorium on processing permits for substance abuse outpatient clinics. Such clinics would be unable to open new treatment centers in the City of Lynnwood for at least six months.

Regarding items to be considered during the work session, Binda at the council’s April 11 business meeting publicly requested reimbursement for his attendance at a League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C. Vice President Julieta Altamirano-Crosby attended the conference as Lynnwood’s representative and spoke about her experience at the event. Council President Shannon Sessions alleged that Binda “got his foot in the door” using his status as a councilmember, did not communicate with the council and was not authorized to attend. Binda stated he was denied by Sessions and, since there was no rule in place to require permission to attend events, he went with the intention to talk with the city attorney later. According to city attorney Lisa Marshall, she did not speak to him. The council is scheduled to have a 20-minute discussion to resolve the situation.

The council is also scheduled to interview Annie Armstrong, Vivian Dong, Nick Coelho and Teresa Bitner for a position on the Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board. The council ranked top candidates for the position in March.

In addition, Traffic Engineer Paul Coffelt and City Engineer David Mach are set to request a ban on parking in front of U.S. Postal Service mailboxes between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The local USPS Postmaster has authorized delivery personnel to defer delivery if parked vehicles block access to a mailbox. If approved, violators would be fined $30 per incident.

Both April 17 meetings will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the agenda for the meeting here.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis