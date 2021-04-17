Lynnwood City Council April 19 set to receive briefings on housing, transportation and council vacancy

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive briefings on a variety of topics during its Monday, April 19 work session, including the city’s draft Housing Action Plan, transportation and how it will determine who will fill the council’s vacant seat.

The council will meet with Community Transit representatives to discuss a grant-funded pilot project that would test a transportation alternative to complement fixed-route transit service in Lynnwood. The project is led by Community Transit staff, who will summarize for the council the pilot project’s progress, needs assessment, alternatives concepts, the next round of community outreach and next steps for the project.

City staff will also provide the council with a briefing on the draft Housing Action Plan, including feedback from the Department of Commerce regarding Lynnwood’s housing needs assessment, which was completed October 2020. The staff briefing is provided in anticipation of the council’s May 10 public hearing on the plan.

In addition, the council is scheduled to hear more issues concerning the Lynnwood’s water, sewer, and surface water utilities. According to staff, 2021 will be an important year as the city’s prepares for key studies and analyses, react to and plan for changes required by new regulations, and continue to deal with impacts related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, the council will review the process for interviewing the applicants and scoring their responses in order to select a new councilmember to replace former Councilmember Ian Cotton, who recently vacated his seat.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.