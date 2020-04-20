Lynnwood City Council April 20 to receive update regarding city’s response to COVID-19

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, April 20 work session is scheduled to receive an update from city staff regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Councilmembers will be holding the meeting remotely via Zoom. The council’s work sessions are not usually recorded. However, city spokesperson Julie Moore said the council intends to stream the meeting live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.