Lynnwood City Council April 3 set to hear presentations on housing, digital storage

At its work session on April 3, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a presentation relating to the digital storage of council meetings, interview a candidate for the Tourism Advisory Committee, and hear about the city’s sewer system and housing action plan.

During the 2023 legislative session, councilmembers have received periodic updates about many key issues, one of which is housing. Legislative updates are scheduled to be the subject of a presentation by Community Planning Manager Karl Almgren and Jeff Arango from Framework Consultants. They will also discuss items related to Lynnwood’s Housing Action Plan, such as types and placement of middle housing and regulatory strategy for the creation of a residential zone. Previously, some councilmembers have been resistant to the term “middle housing” and its implementation.

In other business, public works staff is scheduled to update the council about Lynnwood’s Sewer Comprehensive Plan. During the report, staff will cover the current state of the city’s sewer system and update a previous 2012 plan to accommodate forecasted population growth.

Director of Information Technology Will Cena will present an update to an incident relating to city council meeting records and discuss the digital management of those archives moving forward.

Anthony Angel, manager of the local Dave and Buster’s, was recommended by Mayor Christine Frizzell to fill position 6 on the Tourism Advisory Committee and will be interviewed by the council.

The April 3 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers located at 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.