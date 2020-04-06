Lynnwood City Council April 6 to receive update on city’s COVID-19 response

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to receive a briefing at its April 9 work session from city staff regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Councilmembers will be holding the meeting electronically via Zoom — a remote conferencing video chat service. The council’s work sessions are not usually recorded. However, city spokesperson Julie Moore said the council intends to stream the meeting live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage on the city website.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.