Lynnwood City Council Aug. 14 set to decide how to allocate remaining ARPA funds

At its business meeting Monday, Aug. 14, the Lynnwood City Council is scheduled to disperse the remainder of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. At its previous work session, the council heard six proposals for assistance from organizations around Snohomish County that– when combined with three past requests– total $997,806. Lynnwood only has $812,307 left to allocate from its original allotment of about $10.9 million so councilmembers must decide which programs they will prioritize.

The council is also scheduled to read a proclamation acknowledging Labor Day.

The Aug. 14 meeting will be in Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Visit lynnwoodwa.gov/Government/City-Council/City-Council-Meetings for information on streaming or joining the meeting live. You can see the complete agenda for the meeting here.