Lynnwood City Council Aug. 5 to discuss development agreement ordinance, hear financial report

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled during its Monday, Aug. 5 work session to continue its discussion on a proposed ordinance that would amend regulations regarding development agreements in the City Center.

At its July 22 business meeting, the council decided to postpone voting on the ordinance until its Aug. 12 business meeting. The vote was postponed following a motion to revise the proposed code amendments to mandate provisions for affordable housing within development agreement criteria.

The council will also be briefed on amendments to the proposed 2019-20 biennium budget, to include carrying over unfinished contracts (encumbrances) from 2018, adjusting the beginning fund balances to the actual beginning fund balances and a few other amendments that are described and summarized on the attached memo and listings. The council will also be review the financial report for the the first quarter of 2019.

Also at the work session, Councilmember Shannon Sessions will give a presentation about the Adopt a Ship program. The council will discuss whether it wants to participate in the program to show support as a “veteran-friendly city.”

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Monday in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.