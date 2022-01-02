Lynnwood City Council back in session Jan. 4

The Lynnwood City Council will return from its winter recess Tuesday, Jan. 4 to prepare for work ahead in 2022.

During the its first work session of the new year, the council is set to review the calendar for council meetings. The council will also elect members to serve as liaisons on various city boards/commissions. Some liaison positions require an appointment by the council president.

So far, only Councilmember George Hurst has signed up to serve as council president. Hurst previously held the title in 2021. Under council vice president, Councilmember Jim Smith — who was voted vice president last year — is up against Councilmembers Julieta Altamirano-Crosby and Shannon Sessions.

In other business, the council will review proposed discussions topics for the council’s annual summit. At the start of each calendar year, the council holds an informal work session to discuss city issues the council does not have time to address during regular work sessions. This year’s summit is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely at 6 p.m. via Zoom, which can be accessed via the council’s webpage on the city’s website.

