Lynnwood City Council back in session Jan. 6

The Lynnwood City Council will begin its first meeting of 2020 by electing a new council president, and by appointing councilmembers to various boards, committees and commissions. The meeting is set for Monday, Jan. 6.

Councilmembers serve as liaisons between the city and various boards and commissions, as well as serving as the city’s representative to outside agencies and organizations. Some of these positions are elected by city councilmembers and others will be appointed by the council president.

The city council will also discuss agenda topics for its annual mini-council summit, which is customarily held early in the new calendar year. The council has 24 proposed agenda topics, including low-income housing, adjustments related to the I-976 $30 car tab initiative, housing, homelessness, how to mitigate traffic impact from light rail and future council roundtable discussions.

The Jan. 6 meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Lynnwood City Hall, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.