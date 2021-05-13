Lynnwood City Council begins interviewing candidates for vacant council seat

The Lynnwood City Council Wednesday night interviewed its first batch of candidates vying for the vacant Position 2 seat.

On May 12, the council held the first of two special business meetings to interview four of the eight applicants recently selected to potentially replace former Councilmember Ian Cotton, who vacated his seat last month. The second special meeting is scheduled May 13.

During the interviews, candidates were given three minutes to make opening remarks before each councilmember asked one question. Following the round of questions, candidates were given two minutes to make a closing statement. Applicant interviews were scheduled by random order.

First to be interviewed was Michael Miller, a 16-year Lynnwood resident who said he first became interested in the city council after he began watching their meetings online via Zoom.

During his opening statements, Miller said he previously worked with the National Bank of Alaska, which he said allows him to understand financing and small businesses. Recently, Miller and his wife sold their insurance business and he currently serves as president of the Lynnwood Food Bank Board of Directors.

Miller’s first question came from Councilmember Christine Frizzell, who asked what skills he believes the position requires and how he has used those skills in the past. In response, Miller said a member of the council needs to be able to understand how budgets work and how to work with Lynnwood’s diverse population. While volunteering at the food bank, Miller said he has worked with a range of community members from all walks of life.

“Diplomacy is going to be important in this job and we’ve proven our ability through the years to work with all types of people,” he said.

When asked by Council President George Hurst what Lynnwood’s top priority is and how to address it, Miller said Lynnwood is a leader in the county and it should continue to maintain its “edge” over other cities.

Next, Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby asked what Miller hoped to accomplish as a city councilmember. In response, Miller said he hopes to “keep Lynnwood moving ahead.”

“We don’t want to lose any ground,” he said. “We really are the leading city in this county.”

Councilmember Shannon Sessions praised Miller’s volunteerism and then asked how he deals with conflict. According to Miller, listening is key and it’s added that it’s best done over a cup of coffee.

“If you listen you understand where someone is coming from,” he said.

With the Position 2 seat up for election later this year, Councilmember Ruth Ross asked if Miller intends to run for election. However, Miller said he wants to join the council to learn more about it but does not plan to run for the position, adding that he would not have time to campaign during an election cycle.

Council Vice President Jim Smith asked Miller how his past experience — particularly his military experience — would apply to his time on the council, if appointed. Miller did not directly say his military experience would be applicable but did say that his past work with people from a variety of different backgrounds would benefit him as a councilmember.

“The ability to work with and create a more and more diverse population is going to be very, very important,” he said.

In his closing comments, Miller restated his belief that Lynnwood is a leader in the county and praised the applicants vying for the council seat as well as the candidates in the upcoming mayoral race.

The second candidate to be interviewed was Nick Coelho, a local business owner who said he could bring a unique perspective to the council. Coelho, who owns Around the Table Game Pub, said he understands firsthand how city policy impacts the city’s businesses.

“When we make rules that affect business in Lynnwood (and) when they make new taxes, I know what those feel like,” he said. “I have that experience, it’s not some abstract piece of code.”

As a renter, Coehlo said he also sees directly how Lynnwood’s rising rent prices can impact residents’ quality of life and the difficulties of buying a home in the city.

Council President Hurst asked Coehlo which of the top issues listed on his council candidate application — housing, city development and COVID-19 impacts — are the most important and how he would address them. In response, Coelho said housing is such a pressing issue on a national and local scale that it should be prioritized.

“That’s the one that I’m most interested in addressing right off the bat,” he said.

Next, Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby asked Coelho what one aspect he would change about Lynnwood. Unable to immediately think of one thing, Coelho said there were many things he would change. However, he said since his wife has a physical disability, he has come to notice how accessibility is often an issue. He also suggested creating “a pathway to more civic engagement.”

When asked by Councilmember Sessions how he would help create more community involvement between the council and the city, Coelho said the way to engage with the community was to reach out.

“You have to go into the communities where they already are,” he said. “Meet them where they are instead of expecting them to come to you.”

Coehlo was then asked by Councilmember Ross if he planned to run for a council position in the upcoming election cycle.

“I do plan to run for re-election,” he said.

Coelho also said he has already filed to run for the council in the Aug. 3 primary election. He previously ran for the council’s Position 6 seat in 2019, losing to incumbent George Hurst.

Citing Coehlo’s business experience, Council Vice President Smith asked the applicant if he could identify any areas in the city’s budget that he considered wasteful and what changes he would propose. Coelho said he was not familiar enough with the specifics of the budget to but said diversifying the city’s revenue sources was his idea of good financial sustainability. He also pointed out that Lynnwood’s city budget is more dependent on sales tax revenue than most other cities.

“I would look for ways to make a more resilient Lynnwood,” he said.

Councilmember Frizzell asked Coelho — who has served on multiple city boards like the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board — how he has handled conflict during negative experiences.

Without directly addressing any specific situation, Coelho said he has seen “toxicity” on certain city boards that had come from leaders rushing decisions without taking input from other members.

“That can be worrisome especially on boards that are maybe advisory where you feel like the input is just basically there to rubber stamp some policy,” he said.

In his brief closing remarks, Coelho said is hoping to do good if elected to the council.

Next to be interviewed was Nicole Guenther, who has lived in Lynnwood since 2017 and is an educator. Guenther said she has a young child and wants her to grow up in a “thriving” community.

If elected to the council, Guenther said she would focus on evidence-based practices, compassion and making the best leadership decisions for the city. Guenther also highlighted other issues like housing, public transit and COVID-19 recovery in her opening remarks.

Guenther’s first question came from Altamirano-Crosby, who asked what she believed Lynnwood’s three greatest strengths were. In response, Guenther spoke at length about the many ways Lynnwood was culturally, ethnically and racially diverse.

“When we can build connections across differences, I think that can really be a strength,” she said.

Guenther also said the arrival of Sound Transit’s light rail in 2024 and a sense of “caring community” are strengths for Lynnwood.

Guenther said she gained community leader experience as an administrator for the Buy Nothing Project (BNP), which has helped provide essential items to those in need. Councilmember Sessions praised Guenther’s work with neighborhood programs and called it “the grassroots of the community.” She then asked what prior knowledge or experience Guenther had with civic leadership.

Guenther admitted that she only recently began watching council meetings online via Zoom recordings and that she did not know how to become civically engaged. However, she said having meetings posted online could be an opportunity to address the issue.

“I think the remote format makes it more accessible, having a young child,” she said.

Councilmember Ross asked Guenther if she planned to run for election when her term ended. Guenther said she had not yet decided if she would run in the upcoming election, having only decided five weeks ago to apply to join the council after being encouraged by a neighbor.

After praising her work, Council Vice President Smith asked Guenther what other community involvement experience she had. Prior to moving to Lynnwood, Guenther said she lived in Seattle, where she was part of a homeowners association and served on multiple committees where she discussed topics that included logistical needs for condominiums and aging infrastructure.

Councilmember Frizzell asked Guenther why she thought she was the best person for the job.

“Every candidate will bring strengths and weaknesses and collections of expertise and types of questions they would tend to ask on complicated topics,” Guenther responded. “I think that I would bring critical questions to urgently important issues and encourage us to think carefully about our decisions.”

Referring to Guenther’s application, Council President Hurst noted that she expressed an interest in Whispering Pines — an affordable housing complex scheduled for demolition and redevelopment later this year. The HASCO-owned building has been the topic of many council conversations, including the matter of where the 100 or so residents who still currently live there will go when the Sept. 1 deadline to vacate the building arrives.

“I have brought the issue of these displaced low-income tenants at least four times to the city council and the council as a whole has no interest in providing assistance to these tenants,” Hurst said. “So, what do you think we should do with these tenants?”

In response, Guenther said she would need to learn more about the policy side of the issue since she had only heard about the personal experiences from Whispering Pines residents.

“I think that if we’re going to demolish a complex, the humane thing to do is to have a plan with the residents for stable housing afterwards,” she said.

Guenther then used her two minutes closing remarks to praise the city’s efforts to provide vaccination sites but suggested that the city should conduct more outreach encouraging folks to get vaccinated to create a safer community and recover more quickly. She then asked the city council what their plans were to address that matter.

However, the council was unable to respond to her question since it did not follow the procedure set for an appointment interview.

The last candidate to be interviewed was Naz Lashgari, who moved to Lynnwood in 2016 and chairs the city’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Commission. During her opening remarks, Lashgari spoke to her years of working with the city and her accomplishments while with the DEI commission, like proposing the All Are Welcome decal initiative as well as promoting the creation of the city’s race and social justice coordinator position.

“As an appointed councilmember, I will work hard to provide collaborative leadership in maintaining a productive city where people like to live, play and work,” she said.

Councilmember Session began the interview by telling Lashgari the council would benefit from her and that appointing her would give her “a good running start.” She then asked Lashgari to describe her philosophy on good community policing. Lashgari replied that good community policing comes from working with and educating the Lynnwood Police Department to help them understand how to interact with the community.

“We really have a long way to go on educating the force on diversity, equity and inclusion,” she said. “I think there is an…institutionalized mindset that has been going on for too long and we need to work on that and shift that.”

Lashgari was then asked by Councilmember Ross if she intended to run for election if appointed to the council. In 2019, Lashgari campaigned for the council’s Position 4 seat but lost to Jim Smith. After spending much time weighing the pros and cons of campaigning again after spending a year in a pandemic, Lashgari said she would run for election.

Council Vice President Jim Smith asked Lashgari to describe some of her fondest memories in the city. In response, Lashgari pointed to being a part of the Fair on 44th and that she also liked shopping in the city.

“I love Lynnwood,” she said. “That’s where my home is. That’s why I’m doing what I’m doing.”

Councilmember Frizzell asked for life experiences that have shaped Lashgari into the person she is now, why being a councilmember is important to her and how she would do the job well, if appointed.

Lashgari replied that as a woman of color, she has met many challenges in her life.

“For me, all the experiences that I’ve had — good, bad, ugly or beautiful — have really brought me here where I want to serve my community,” she said.

Hurst then asked Lashgari about the race and social justice coordinator position, which he voted twice to delay filling until Mayor Smith used her executive power to instruct staff to begin the hiring process. According to staff, the city plans use reallocated funds from the previous intergovernmental relations position to fund the coordinator position.

Before asking his question, Hurst said the mayor’s current budget does not provide adequate funding for the job before asking — aside from funding — what the council should do to make sure the position is a success.

“I don’t know what the city council can do to make this (role) a success, besides supporting the DEI presence (in the city),” Lashgari replied. “So that residents of Lynnwood know that their voice matters and that there is someone in the City of Lynnwood who cares.”

Lastly, Councilmember Altamirano-Crosby asked Lashgari how she would address the issue of homelessness and the impacts it has on businesses. Lashgari responded by calling homelessness a regional crisis and praised the police department’s work with an embedded social worker.

Lashgari also pointed to other issues that factor into homelessness, such as the need for affordable housing, the opioid epidemic and mental health issues.

“I think that those are the issues that we need to address,” she said.

Closing her interview and the meeting, Lashgari again stressed her love for the city and said she is proud to be doing work in Lynnwood that will contribute to the city’s growth.

“I want to serve all the people in our community,” she said. “I will approach every issue with openness and inclusiveness.”

The last four candidates are scheduled to be interviewed Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public and can be watched via Zoom here.

–By Cody Sexton