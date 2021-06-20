 Lynnwood City Council candidate Chris Eck to launch campaign during virtual event June 25

Lynnwood City Council candidate Chris Eck is hosting a virtual campaign kickoff Friday, June 25. The event will be hosted on Zoom from 7-8 p.m.

Eck will be joined by several local elected leaders including the event co-hosts — current Snohomish County Council Member Megan Dunn, 32nd District State Rep. Lauren Davis and 21st District State Rep. Strom Peterson.

During the event, Eck will discuss her vision for Lynnwood and answer questions from the audience.

Eck is one of three candidates running for Lynnwood Council Position 1, and will face Nick Coelho and Shirley Sutton in the Aug. 3 primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election. The current councilmember in Position 1, Christine Frizzell, is running for Lynnwood Mayor.

Event details and a registration link can be found by visiting https://tinyurl.com/ElectEckKickoff. And you can learn more about Eck at www.electchriseck.com.