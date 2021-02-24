Lynnwood City Council confirms Michelle Meyer as new finance director

The Lynnwood City Council at its Feb. 22 meeting unanimously confirmed Mayor Nicola Smith’s appointment of Michelle Meyer to serve as the City’s next finance director.

“Director Meyer’s wide range of financial leadership skills and experience will keep our finance team moving forward as we continue to strive for greater accountability and transparency in our city finances,” said Mayor Nicola Smith. “I’m confident that Michelle will be an excellent addition to my leadership team and help our city improve our operational excellence and financial sustainability.”

Meyer has spent her career in public service with over 20 years of progressively responsible experience in local government agencies, including the last 10 in municipal finance director roles. She has extensive experience in debt management, economic development and operational and capital budgeting for full-service cities. According to the city, her strengths include building diverse, adaptable teams and enhancing service delivery despite limited resources. She strives to embody servant leadership in all her actions and values transparency, collaboration and integrity.

“I am excited for the opportunity to step into the finance director role and build upon the foundation of strong, sustainable financial management that Lynnwood has in place,” Meyer said. “I greatly value the city’s commitment to maintaining a safe, welcoming and livable community where all are welcome, and I look forward to joining the forward-thinking team that delivers excellent, equitable customer service during this dynamic time of growth and development.”

Meyers holds a master of public administration and a graduate certificate in city/county management from Wichita State University. She currently resides on Whidbey Island with her three dogs. Before moving to Whidbey Island, she lived in Lynnwood.

Lynnwood’s previous finance director, Sonja Springer, retired in December of 2020 after 33 years in municipal finance, and the last five years as the City of Lynnwood’s finance director.